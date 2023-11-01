Home Sport Other

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins 50m rifle 3P gold in Asian Shooting Championship

The Indian trio of Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran won the team silver with a total score of 1764, behind China (1777).

Published: 01st November 2023

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar. (Photo | SAI Media Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions individual event and helped India grab a team silver at the Asian Shooting Championship in Changwon, Korea on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Tomar shot 463.5 in the final to win the gold.

China's Tian Jiaming took the silver with a score of 462.7. Another Chinese, Du Linshu picked up the bronze with 450.3.

Tomar had finished fifth in the qualification round with 591.

India has already got a maximum of two possible Olympic quota places in this event through Kusale and Sheoran.

Kusale had won the Paris Games quota during the World Championships in Cairo last year.

Sheoran did the same in this year's World Championships in Baku.

