Mr India from Manipur who inspired generations of bodybuilders dies at 88, CM mourns death

GUWAHATI: Mr India Nongthombam Maipak, who had been an inspiration for generations of bodybuilders in Manipur, passed away on Monday night.

He breathed his last at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Imphal. He was 88.

Born in 1935 at Uripok Sorbon Thingel Sinam Leikai in the Imphal West district, Maipak had won the Mr India title in 1970. The next year, he had represented India at the Mr Universe contest held in Paris where he was honoured with the “Best Indian Style Mythological Pose”.

He had proven his mettle also as an athlete by setting a new record in hammer throw in the 1958 Delhi National Games.

He had worked as a sub-inspector in Manipur police from 1970-73 and joined the state’s education department in 1977.

A senior government official, who did not wish to be named, said Maipak was regarded as the father of bodybuilding in Manipur.

“He was a very popular figure who had been an inspiration for the youths. He was widely known in the state as Mr Maipak,” the official said.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh mourned the death.

“My heartfelt condolences on the demise of Nongthombam Maipak, the Son of Manipur. His achievements as Mr India 1970 and as Mr Universe 1971 participant brought pride and left an indelible mark on our state. May his legacy inspire generations to come and may his soul find eternal peace.,” Singh wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The CM, who was present at the cremation and paid his deepest respects, said Maipak held a special place among Manipur’s iconic figures.

“He has been a major inspiration among the youths in the field of bodybuilding, and shall continue to inspire the upcoming generations. I pray for the departed soul to rest in peace at the heavenly abode. I further extend my sincere condolences to his family & followers,” Singh further wrote on X.

