Home Sport Other

Pankaj Advani wins 26th world title after defeating Sourav Kothari in World Billiards Championship final

Advani defeated compatriot Sourav Kothari in the final in a rematch of last year's title clash in Kuala Lumpur.

Published: 21st November 2023 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

India's leading cueist Pankaj Advani

Pankaj Advani (File photo | AP)

By PTI

DOHA: Indian cueist Pankaj Advani won the IBSF World Billiards Championship title here on Tuesday,  beating compatriot Sourav Kothari in the final. It was his 26th world title.

Advani defeated Kothari 1000–416 in a rematch of last year's title clash in Kuala Lumpur.

He had won his first world title in this competition way back in 2005.

While Advani has won the 'long format' for the ninth time, he triumphed in the 'point format' championship on eight occasions, besides winning the World Team Billiards Championship once.

He has also won multiple world titles in snooker.

In this tournament, Advani defeated fellow Indian cueist Rupesh Shah 900-273 in the semi-finals.

It saw breaks of 259 and 176 from the defending champion, while Shah managed a 62 break only in the 900-up format.

In the other half of the draw, Kothari pulled off a close win against Dhruv Sitwala, prevailing 900-756 in his semi-final match.

Kothari had breaks of 223 and 82, while Sitwala scored 199 and 188.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pankaj Advani billiards World Billiards Championship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp