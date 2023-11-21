Pankaj Advani wins 26th world title after defeating Sourav Kothari in World Billiards Championship final

By PTI

DOHA: Indian cueist Pankaj Advani won the IBSF World Billiards Championship title here on Tuesday, beating compatriot Sourav Kothari in the final. It was his 26th world title.

Advani defeated Kothari 1000–416 in a rematch of last year's title clash in Kuala Lumpur.

He had won his first world title in this competition way back in 2005.

While Advani has won the 'long format' for the ninth time, he triumphed in the 'point format' championship on eight occasions, besides winning the World Team Billiards Championship once.

He has also won multiple world titles in snooker.

In this tournament, Advani defeated fellow Indian cueist Rupesh Shah 900-273 in the semi-finals.

It saw breaks of 259 and 176 from the defending champion, while Shah managed a 62 break only in the 900-up format.

In the other half of the draw, Kothari pulled off a close win against Dhruv Sitwala, prevailing 900-756 in his semi-final match.

Kothari had breaks of 223 and 82, while Sitwala scored 199 and 188.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

DOHA: Indian cueist Pankaj Advani won the IBSF World Billiards Championship title here on Tuesday, beating compatriot Sourav Kothari in the final. It was his 26th world title. Advani defeated Kothari 1000–416 in a rematch of last year's title clash in Kuala Lumpur. He had won his first world title in this competition way back in 2005.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While Advani has won the 'long format' for the ninth time, he triumphed in the 'point format' championship on eight occasions, besides winning the World Team Billiards Championship once. He has also won multiple world titles in snooker. In this tournament, Advani defeated fellow Indian cueist Rupesh Shah 900-273 in the semi-finals. It saw breaks of 259 and 176 from the defending champion, while Shah managed a 62 break only in the 900-up format. In the other half of the draw, Kothari pulled off a close win against Dhruv Sitwala, prevailing 900-756 in his semi-final match. Kothari had breaks of 223 and 82, while Sitwala scored 199 and 188. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp