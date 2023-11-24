Wrestling nationals on cards, official confirmation likely after Supreme Court hearing

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ad-hoc committee, which is governing wrestling in the country in the absence of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), is mulling over a proposal to hold the senior nationals and a few age-group championships. It is learnt that apart from senior national championships, the committee comprising former wushu chief Bhupender Singh Bajwa and shooting coach Suma Shirur is also planning to hold U-23, 20, 17 and 15 tournaments.

However, an official declaration in this regard is expected to be made on or after November 28 as a hearing of the Supreme Court on a plea seeking to vacate a stay on the WFI elections is scheduled on the date.

Sources claimed that a few state units and departments, which are affiliated units of the federation, have expressed willingness to hold the tournaments. The Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) is front front-runner to host the senior nationals.

"Apart from senior nationals, under-23, 20, 17 and 15 championships will be held. The plan is to complete the tournaments by February next year. The ad-hoc body wants the senior nationals to be completed by December. We are in talks with a few state units and departments and once we reach an agreement with them, a circular will be issued," a source closely monitoring the developments, told this daily.

The RSPB is interested in holding the senior nationals but dates seem to be an issue. The board has announced to organise the 64th Men All India Inter Railway Wrestling (Freestyle and Greco Roman Style) Championship 2023-24 at North Central Railway Sports Association at Agra from December 13 to 15.

"The RSPB wants at least a fortnight to hold a preparatory camp for its selected wrestlers before the nationals so it has requested the ad-hoc body to host the championship in January. If that happens, the board can organise the event as it had done it in the past as well," a Railway coach told this daily.

It should be noted that Kripashankar Patel, former coach of the women's national team, has written a letter to the ad-hoc body to hold the nationals as it serves as a launching pad for up-and-coming wrestlers. With most of the state units firmly standing with beleaguered former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the ad-hoc body has been treading cautiously.

"There are many state units that are against the idea of the ad-hoc body holding the senior nationals. They want the body to hold elections and leave the responsibility of senior nationals on the newly-elected WFI," the coach added.

Most importantly, the future of the ad-hoc body depends on the Supreme Court hearing on November 28. "If the court vacates the stay on elections then the ad-hoc body cannot hold the championships. So it's better to wait for the next few days," said the coach.

Notably, the ad-hoc body has recently submitted affidavits of Bajwa and Shirur to the Supreme Court. It is learnt that both members have given their consent to hold the WFI elections in the affidavits.

Given the mess the sport is in in the country after a few prominent wrestlers accused Singh of sexual harassment, the world body, United World Wrestling, has already suspended WFI in August forcing the Indian wrestlers to compete under the UWW flag in the World Championships.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The ad-hoc committee, which is governing wrestling in the country in the absence of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), is mulling over a proposal to hold the senior nationals and a few age-group championships. It is learnt that apart from senior national championships, the committee comprising former wushu chief Bhupender Singh Bajwa and shooting coach Suma Shirur is also planning to hold U-23, 20, 17 and 15 tournaments. However, an official declaration in this regard is expected to be made on or after November 28 as a hearing of the Supreme Court on a plea seeking to vacate a stay on the WFI elections is scheduled on the date. Sources claimed that a few state units and departments, which are affiliated units of the federation, have expressed willingness to hold the tournaments. The Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) is front front-runner to host the senior nationals.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "Apart from senior nationals, under-23, 20, 17 and 15 championships will be held. The plan is to complete the tournaments by February next year. The ad-hoc body wants the senior nationals to be completed by December. We are in talks with a few state units and departments and once we reach an agreement with them, a circular will be issued," a source closely monitoring the developments, told this daily. The RSPB is interested in holding the senior nationals but dates seem to be an issue. The board has announced to organise the 64th Men All India Inter Railway Wrestling (Freestyle and Greco Roman Style) Championship 2023-24 at North Central Railway Sports Association at Agra from December 13 to 15. "The RSPB wants at least a fortnight to hold a preparatory camp for its selected wrestlers before the nationals so it has requested the ad-hoc body to host the championship in January. If that happens, the board can organise the event as it had done it in the past as well," a Railway coach told this daily. It should be noted that Kripashankar Patel, former coach of the women's national team, has written a letter to the ad-hoc body to hold the nationals as it serves as a launching pad for up-and-coming wrestlers. With most of the state units firmly standing with beleaguered former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the ad-hoc body has been treading cautiously. "There are many state units that are against the idea of the ad-hoc body holding the senior nationals. They want the body to hold elections and leave the responsibility of senior nationals on the newly-elected WFI," the coach added. Most importantly, the future of the ad-hoc body depends on the Supreme Court hearing on November 28. "If the court vacates the stay on elections then the ad-hoc body cannot hold the championships. So it's better to wait for the next few days," said the coach. Notably, the ad-hoc body has recently submitted affidavits of Bajwa and Shirur to the Supreme Court. It is learnt that both members have given their consent to hold the WFI elections in the affidavits. Given the mess the sport is in in the country after a few prominent wrestlers accused Singh of sexual harassment, the world body, United World Wrestling, has already suspended WFI in August forcing the Indian wrestlers to compete under the UWW flag in the World Championships. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp