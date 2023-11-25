Home Sport Other

Asiad athlete tests positive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even this year is turning out to be a bad year as far as doping is concerned in Indian athletics. The latest name to be added to the infamous list is Rachna Kumari, who participated at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, during a test conducted by the Athletics Integrity Unit, the anti-doping watchdog of the World Athletics. 

According to the AIU website, the hammer thrower from Uttar Pradesh, failed the dope test conducted out of competition. More details are awaited. The salts, according to the AIU, is a combination of steroids — Stanozolol, Metandienone, DHCMT (Dehydrochl-oromethyltestosterone). 

