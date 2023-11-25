Home Sport Other

WPL auction to be held on Dec 9

In October, 60 players, including 21 overseas cricketers, were retained across five franchises and were released from their existing squad

Published: 25th November 2023 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Mumbai Indians' bowler Saika Ishaque (R) celebrates during the WPL cricket match between against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Mar. 6, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

FILE - Mumbai Indians' bowler Saika Ishaque (R) celebrates during the WPL cricket match between against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Mar. 6, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The players’ auction ahead of the 2024 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will be held on December 9 in Mumbai, the BCCI announced on Friday. The second edition of the WPL could take place in February-March next year.

In October, 60 players, including 21 overseas cricketers, were retained across five franchises and were released from their existing squad. Gujarat Giants, finished last in the points table in the first edition, have the biggest salary cap available (`5.95 crore) with 10 slots to fill. Mumbai Indians, the 2023 champions, have retained most of their core group, as they have a space for five spots. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Women's Premier Legaue WPL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp