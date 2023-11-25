WPL auction to be held on Dec 9

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The players’ auction ahead of the 2024 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will be held on December 9 in Mumbai, the BCCI announced on Friday. The second edition of the WPL could take place in February-March next year.

In October, 60 players, including 21 overseas cricketers, were retained across five franchises and were released from their existing squad. Gujarat Giants, finished last in the points table in the first edition, have the biggest salary cap available (`5.95 crore) with 10 slots to fill. Mumbai Indians, the 2023 champions, have retained most of their core group, as they have a space for five spots.

