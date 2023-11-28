St Joseph’s bag kabaddi crown
Twenty-three teams participated in the tourney.
Published: 28th November 2023 05:52 AM | Last Updated: 28th November 2023 11:09 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: St Joseph’s College of Engineering defeated Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology 43-21 in the final of the Anna University inter-zone women’s kabaddi tournament held at UCE- BIT Campus Anna University, Trichy.
Twenty-three teams participated in the tourney.
Results: Final: St Joseph’s bt Kongunadu College of Engg & Tech 43-21; S/Fs: St Joseph’s bt Jeppiaar 43-9; Q/Fs: St Joseph’s bt Bharathiyar College, Salem 33-6.
Balamurugan shines
MR Balamurugan of Tamil Nadu won the youth boys’ U-17 title in the third UTT National Ranking Table Tennis meet. Results: (finals): Youth: Boys’ U-17: Final: Balamurugan M Rajasekaran (TN) bt Kushal Chopda (Mah) 11-6, 14-12, 11-8; Girls’ U-17: Syndrela Das (WB) bt Saanvi Roy (WB) 11-2, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6.
Sai in sole lead
C Sai Vishwesh emerged sole leader with 2.5 points at the end of the Round 3 of the 7th TN IM Norm Closed Circuit chess meet, organised by Coimbatore District Chess Association at Alankar Grandeon Monday.