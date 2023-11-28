St Joseph’s bag kabaddi crown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: St Joseph’s College of Engineering defeated Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology 43-21 in the final of the Anna University inter-zone women’s kabaddi tournament held at UCE- BIT Campus Anna University, Trichy.

Twenty-three teams participated in the tourney.

Results: Final: St Joseph’s bt Kongunadu College of Engg & Tech 43-21; S/Fs: St Joseph’s bt Jeppiaar 43-9; Q/Fs: St Joseph’s bt Bharathiyar College, Salem 33-6.

Balamurugan shines

MR Balamurugan of Tamil Nadu won the youth boys’ U-17 title in the third UTT National Ranking Table Tennis meet. Results: (finals): Youth: Boys’ U-17: Final: Balamurugan M Rajasekaran (TN) bt Kushal Chopda (Mah) 11-6, 14-12, 11-8; Girls’ U-17: Syndrela Das (WB) bt Saanvi Roy (WB) 11-2, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6.

Sai in sole lead

C Sai Vishwesh emerged sole leader with 2.5 points at the end of the Round 3 of the 7th TN IM Norm Closed Circuit chess meet, organised by Coimbatore District Chess Association at Alankar Grandeon Monday.

