SC paves way for WFI elections, RO to decide on revised schedule

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the returning officer is expected to announce the revised schedule of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections in a day or two after the Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the stay imposed on it, all eyes will be on the hearing scheduled in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday made it clear that the P&H High Court will decide the writ petition filed by the Haryana Wrestling Association (HWA) on its merit. A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal while overturning the stay reportedly expressed strong reservations and said it failed to understand how the entire process of the election could have been set at naught by the High Court.

"Pending a writ petition filed by the Haryana Wrestling Association, by an interim order the High Court has stayed the election of WFI. We fail to understand how the entire process of the election could have been set at naught by HC. The proper course would have been to allow the election to be conducted and make the election subject to the outcome of the pending writ petition. Accordingly, the impugned order granting interim relief is set aside," said the court.

It also directed the returning officer MM Kumar, retired Chief Justice of the J&K High Court, to publish a revised schedule of elections. "It will be open for returning officer to proceed with the election by publishing a revised election program. We make it clear that the outcome of the election will be subject to orders that may be passed in the petition," the bench said.

Notably, the P&H High Court while hearing the writ petition from HWA seeking voting rights stayed the elections on August 11, a day before the polls were scheduled. The HWA had challenged the move of the returning officer to allow the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association to cast votes in the WFI polls.

The stay meant the elections were stalled for the third time. Earlier, the returning officer had set July 6 as the election date before revising it to July 11. But the Assam association moved the Gauhati High Court and managed to get a stay on the July 11 polls on June 25.

The latest breakthrough came after the ad-hoc committee members — Bhupender Singh Bajwa and Suma Shirur — filed affidavits in the Supreme Court challenging the stay on the elections. The ad-hoc body was appointed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on April 27 to run wrestling in the country as the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was sidelined because of sexual harassment allegations made against him by top wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik. The panel was asked to hold the elections within 45 days. The mess also meant United World Wrestling, the world governing body, suspended the WFI in August.



RO yet to receive the order

Meanwhile, the returning officer, who has been asked to proceed with the elections, has yet not received the order. "I haven't received the order yet," Kumar told this daily. Speaking on the future course of action, he said, "It all depends on the directives of the Supreme Court. Once I go through the order, I can say whether the process has to start from where it was stopped or entirely a new schedule has to be announced. The only thing I can assure is that there will be no loss of time as the goal would be to hold elections in earnest."

Bajwa also told this daily that the returning officer may meet the ad-hoc panel members on Wednesday. "If he receives the order in time, we can meet tomorrow to discuss the way forward. Anyway, it's his call to decide the schedule and we are ready for to implement it," said Bajwa.

