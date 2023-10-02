Home Sport Other

Asian Games: Indian men's, women's teams bag bronze in roller skating

With the timings of 4:34.861 minutes, the Indian women managed to secure a bronze medal while the gold medal went to Chinese Taipei (4:19.447 minutes) and the silver to South Korea (4:21.146 minutes).

Published: 02nd October 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

The Indian men's and women's team that secured bronze medals in 3000m roller skating team relay events. (Photo | SAI Media Twitter)

By PTI

HANGZHOU: Indian roller skaters clinched two bronze medals in men's and women's 3000m team relay events to match their best-ever performance at the Asian Games here on Monday.

The women's team of Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj opened India's account on the ninth day of competitions, finishing with a timing of 4:34.861s.

The Indian quartet finished behind gold medallists Chinese Taipei (4:19.447) and South Korea (4:21.146).

Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble and Vikram Ingale then sealed a second bronze with a timing of 4:10.128 in the men's team relay.

Chinese Taipei (4:05.692) and South Korea (4:05.702) took the top two spots.

Indian roller skaters had won two bronze medals at the Guangzhou 2010 Asian Games in men's free skating and pairs skating events.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Games roller skating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp