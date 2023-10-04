Home Sport Other

Daughter of two Asian Games medalists, Harmilan Bains wins silver in women's 800m

The gold went to Sri Lanka's Tharushi Dissanayaka, who touched the tape at a time of 2:03.20.

Published: 04th October 2023 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 08:15 PM

Indian athlete Harmilan Bains

By PTI

HANGZHOU: India's Harmilan Bains produced a fine run to clinch a silver in the women's 800m race, her second medal in this Asian Games here on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old from Punjab clocked an impressive timing of 2:03.75 to bag the silver in a highly competitive race.

The gold went to Sri Lanka's Tharushi Dissanayaka, who touched the tape at a time of 2:03.20. The bronze went to China's Chunyu Wang, who finished with a timing of 2.03:90.

Bains had earlier won a silver in the women's 1500m race in this edition of the Games.

Another Indian runner in the 800m, Chanda finished at the seventh place with a timing of 2:05.69.

Harmilan's mother Madhuri Saxena is also a 2002 Asian Games silver medallist in 800m while her father Amandeep Bains is a South Asian Games medallist in 1500m. 

