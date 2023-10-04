Long-distance runner Avinash Sable wins silver in men's 5000m at Asian Games
The 29-year-old Indian produced an effort of 13:21.09 to finish second in a spectacular race.
HANGZHOU: India's long-distance runner Avinash Sable continued his impressive run, securing a silver medal in men's 5000m at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.
Bahrain's Birhanu Yemataw Balew came up with a Games record effort of 13:17:40 to win the gold, while his compatriot Dawit Fikadu Admasu bagged the bronze with a season best of 13:25:63.
Sable thus added another medal to his 3000m steeplechase gold which he had claimed last week.
Gulveer Singh missed out on a medal, finishing fourth, despite a personal best effort of 13:29:93.