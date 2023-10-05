Home Sport Other

When Kishore inspires Neeraj to season’s best

In an event marred by dodgy judging, the Puri athlete prevented the competition from becoming a procession.

Published: 05th October 2023 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Indian athletes Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena. (Photo | PTI)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

HANGZHOU: Half a dozen years ago, when Kishore Jena was still figuring out the ins and outs of javelin, he had suffered an accident when the tail end of the spear hit his head. Those days are long gone. On Wednesday, in perfect track and field conditions at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, Jena pushed the reigning king of the discipline -- Neeraj Chopra -- all the way.

In an event marred by dodgy judging, the Puri athlete prevented the competition from becoming a procession. While the 25-year-old Chopra, who had only recently lent his spikes to the compatriot at the World Championships, predictably took the early lead with a below-average throw of 84.49m, Jena was the one who lit the blue touch paper in the final.

His third throw of 86.77m not only relegated Chopra to second but it also helped the former to book his Paris ticket. A marker was laid down. Was Chopra going to respond on a night when officials had caused him lots of grief? A season’s best of 88.88m followed. Jena responded with another personal best but it wasn’t enough for the 28-year-old who had finished fifth at the Worlds in Budapest.

“There is no competition with Neeraj, he’s my idol,” he said after the event. “We all get inspired by him and continue to do so. It feels good to share the podium with him.”As India accumulated 12 medals on Wednesday, the overall medal count has breached the Jakarata Games mark of 70 and reached 81, well on course for #isbaar100paar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian GamesNeeraj ChopraKishore JenaJavellin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp