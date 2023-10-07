Home Sport Other

Asian Games: Pravin Ojas, Abhishek Verma clinch gold, silver in men's compound archery

With these medals, India has now aggregated 9 medals, including 6 golds in compound archery. This is the best performance registered by India in the compound archery event.

Gold medalist India's Ojas Pravin Deotale, silver medalist compatriot Abhishek Verma and bronze medalist Korea's Yang Jaewon. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

HANGZHOU: Archers continued to add to the country's medal rush, with Pravin Ojas Deotale and Abhishek Verma clinching gold and silver medals respectively in the men's compound archery at the 19th Asian Games on Saturday.

Pravin defeated Abhishek to bag the gold medal by a margin of 149-147.

With the medals in archery and other events on Saturday, India achieved its quest of aggregating 100 medals this Asiad.

India's medal count in the Hangzhou Games currently stands at 100 -- 25 gold, 35 silver and 40 bronze.

Earlier, India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam bagged a gold medal in the women's compound archery, taking the country a step closer to the 100-medal mark this Asiad.

The rising Indian archer defeated South Korea's Chaewon So by a margin of 149-145.

Aditi Gopichand also secured silver in the women's compound archery, defeating Indonesia's Ratih Zilizati Fadhly by a margin of 146-140.

