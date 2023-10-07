PCB shoots letter to ICC as Pak journos, fans yet to get visas

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the Pakistan cricket team was taking on the Netherlands in their first ODI World Cup match here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board's letter, which it shot to the International Cricket Council at the start of this week, started doing the rounds.

In the letter, the PCB has expressed its disappointment over Pakistani journalists and fans facing visa issues ahead of the team's opening game against the Netherlands. "PCB is disappointed to see that Pakistani journalists and fans are facing uncertainty about obtaining an Indian visa to cover Pakistan's opening game in the ICC World Cup," reads the letter.

One of the PCB officials speaking on the development confirmed that the letter has been written to the ICC. "It was probably written on Monday to make sure our journalists and fans get visas before the first match. Now, we hope they get it before the second game scheduled on October 10," he said.

The PCB complained the uncertainty has been a reason of great distress to the journalists and fans alike. "Pakistani journalists and fans are expressing deep concern and it’s putting us under immense pressure. We understand the significant role that journalists and passionate fans play in enhancing the spirit and atmosphere of sports events. Their presence not only adds vibrancy to the stadium but also contributes to the global coverage and appreciation of the game. Journalists play a crucial role in bringing the excitement of sports to fans worldwide," reads the letter further.

The PCB hoped that the letter would pave the way for journalists and fans to attend the World Cup games featuring Pakistan soon. "We have been reminding ICC about their obligations and members' agreement on issuing visas for fans and journalists for the last three years and continue to raise concerns with all relevant authorities. We hope to see their presence soon."

"This is an obligation of our host and they are working hard on it with our full support. Every effort is being made to get this sorted," an ICC spokesperson said.

HYDERABAD: Even as the Pakistan cricket team was taking on the Netherlands in their first ODI World Cup match here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board's letter, which it shot to the International Cricket Council at the start of this week, started doing the rounds. In the letter, the PCB has expressed its disappointment over Pakistani journalists and fans facing visa issues ahead of the team's opening game against the Netherlands. "PCB is disappointed to see that Pakistani journalists and fans are facing uncertainty about obtaining an Indian visa to cover Pakistan's opening game in the ICC World Cup," reads the letter. One of the PCB officials speaking on the development confirmed that the letter has been written to the ICC. "It was probably written on Monday to make sure our journalists and fans get visas before the first match. Now, we hope they get it before the second game scheduled on October 10," he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The PCB complained the uncertainty has been a reason of great distress to the journalists and fans alike. "Pakistani journalists and fans are expressing deep concern and it’s putting us under immense pressure. We understand the significant role that journalists and passionate fans play in enhancing the spirit and atmosphere of sports events. Their presence not only adds vibrancy to the stadium but also contributes to the global coverage and appreciation of the game. Journalists play a crucial role in bringing the excitement of sports to fans worldwide," reads the letter further. The PCB hoped that the letter would pave the way for journalists and fans to attend the World Cup games featuring Pakistan soon. "We have been reminding ICC about their obligations and members' agreement on issuing visas for fans and journalists for the last three years and continue to raise concerns with all relevant authorities. We hope to see their presence soon." "This is an obligation of our host and they are working hard on it with our full support. Every effort is being made to get this sorted," an ICC spokesperson said.