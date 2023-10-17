Cannot wait for Los Angeles 2028 to come soon enough: Squash star Ghosal

Kalyani Mangale By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: September 30, 2023, was one of the best days for Indian Squash when the Indian men's team bagged the gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. So was October 5, when India added one more gold medal in sport, this time in the mixed doubles as India finished the Asian Games with one of their best performances at what was the biggest platform available to them at that moment.

In Mumbai, on October 16, with the inclusion of Squash in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 (LA28), the squash community in India and all over scored a massive victory off the court.

"It's game-changing for us." Zena Wooldridge, the President of the World Squash Federation (WSF), told select media in Mumbai after the voting at the 141st session of the International Olympic Committee.

"Being on the Olympic program is so important not just to the sport but also to our national federations. We have 125 nations that are in membership. Being on the Olympic program will give us that opportunity that we have not had before to drive (the sport) because there are nations that will engage in Olympic sports, but not necessarily non-Olympic sports," she added.

"One of our problems is that because we have not been in Olympic sport, it has been difficult for many of our national federations to engage and get funding. The difference now is that they will be part of the Olympic family within their country rather than being outside of it. And that makes a significant difference to so many other nations," Wooldridge mentioned her hope for WSF member nations.

While expressing her joy about squash finally making the cut in this session, the WSF top official also gave details about the different approaches the organisation took this time around. Along with the technological advancements that have made the game more broadcast-friendly, she believes WSF appealed to three strands of the mission of LA 28.

"Now with the technology and the quality of the courts, broadcast cameras, and commentary the whole package (of the game) is now more exciting. Along with that, they (the organisers) won't have the cost of the court because we can provide the court. In terms of the three strands of their mission 'Diversity, Creativity, and Financial Responsibility', we tick the boxes well."

For India, this inclusion feels even more special given the recent success in the Asian Games, the strong crop of emerging players, and potentially the last hurrah for some of the accomplished players to cement their legacy, including Saurav Ghosal.

"If something could, this is it," the Asian Games silver medalist told this daily when asked if he would like to continue playing for a shot at the Olympics medal. "We are all ecstatic. It is a relief in some ways because we didn't get through in the past on many occasions, despite trying too many times. We cannot wait for LA 28 to come soon enough," he added.

Anahat Singh, the 15-year-old, bronze medalist from the Asian Games, echoed the sentiments of the veteran. "I was looking forward to this news all weekend. It’s a dream come true. The whole squash community has been waiting for this for some time so it’s just too exciting. It’s a dream for all athletes (to represent their country in the Olympics) and it could come true for me," Singh mentioned.

With behind-the-scenes work from both national and international authorities finally coming to fruition, Ghosal believes this is the best opportunity for squash to find its foot in India.

"It would be a lost opportunity if we don't get more professional players in squash from now on. I think the inclusion opens up many avenues for the sport and gives us visibility. It should help with the government getting involved more and taking the sport to grassroots, schools, knowing we have a shot at the Olympics, the epitome of sporting achievements. And we will do everything in our capacity to grow squash globally," he added.

For now, squash will get its day in the bright California sun in 2028. Wooldridge hopes to see it in Brisbane, the capital of the 'Sunshine State' of Australia, in 2032. There is much work to do, but till then, welcome to the big leagues, Squash!

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: September 30, 2023, was one of the best days for Indian Squash when the Indian men's team bagged the gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. So was October 5, when India added one more gold medal in sport, this time in the mixed doubles as India finished the Asian Games with one of their best performances at what was the biggest platform available to them at that moment. In Mumbai, on October 16, with the inclusion of Squash in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 (LA28), the squash community in India and all over scored a massive victory off the court. "It's game-changing for us." Zena Wooldridge, the President of the World Squash Federation (WSF), told select media in Mumbai after the voting at the 141st session of the International Olympic Committee.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "Being on the Olympic program is so important not just to the sport but also to our national federations. We have 125 nations that are in membership. Being on the Olympic program will give us that opportunity that we have not had before to drive (the sport) because there are nations that will engage in Olympic sports, but not necessarily non-Olympic sports," she added. "One of our problems is that because we have not been in Olympic sport, it has been difficult for many of our national federations to engage and get funding. The difference now is that they will be part of the Olympic family within their country rather than being outside of it. And that makes a significant difference to so many other nations," Wooldridge mentioned her hope for WSF member nations. While expressing her joy about squash finally making the cut in this session, the WSF top official also gave details about the different approaches the organisation took this time around. Along with the technological advancements that have made the game more broadcast-friendly, she believes WSF appealed to three strands of the mission of LA 28. "Now with the technology and the quality of the courts, broadcast cameras, and commentary the whole package (of the game) is now more exciting. Along with that, they (the organisers) won't have the cost of the court because we can provide the court. In terms of the three strands of their mission 'Diversity, Creativity, and Financial Responsibility', we tick the boxes well." For India, this inclusion feels even more special given the recent success in the Asian Games, the strong crop of emerging players, and potentially the last hurrah for some of the accomplished players to cement their legacy, including Saurav Ghosal. "If something could, this is it," the Asian Games silver medalist told this daily when asked if he would like to continue playing for a shot at the Olympics medal. "We are all ecstatic. It is a relief in some ways because we didn't get through in the past on many occasions, despite trying too many times. We cannot wait for LA 28 to come soon enough," he added. Anahat Singh, the 15-year-old, bronze medalist from the Asian Games, echoed the sentiments of the veteran. "I was looking forward to this news all weekend. It’s a dream come true. The whole squash community has been waiting for this for some time so it’s just too exciting. It’s a dream for all athletes (to represent their country in the Olympics) and it could come true for me," Singh mentioned. With behind-the-scenes work from both national and international authorities finally coming to fruition, Ghosal believes this is the best opportunity for squash to find its foot in India. "It would be a lost opportunity if we don't get more professional players in squash from now on. I think the inclusion opens up many avenues for the sport and gives us visibility. It should help with the government getting involved more and taking the sport to grassroots, schools, knowing we have a shot at the Olympics, the epitome of sporting achievements. And we will do everything in our capacity to grow squash globally," he added. For now, squash will get its day in the bright California sun in 2028. Wooldridge hopes to see it in Brisbane, the capital of the 'Sunshine State' of Australia, in 2032. There is much work to do, but till then, welcome to the big leagues, Squash! Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp