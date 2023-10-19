Home Sport Other

Tamil Nadu athletes can seek TNCF support online  

The Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation, with an initial grant of Rs 3 crore from the TN government, aims to financially support athletes from various backgrounds.

Published: 19th October 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sportspersons from Tamil Nadu can request welfare support through the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation (TNCF) by submitting their applications online. With an objective to transform Tamil Nadu into a sports hub, the state government, under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin, is initiating progressive measures in sports infrastructure, training facilities and sporting environment to enhance the sports culture in the state.

To help sports grow, the TNCF was established on May 8, 2023. The CM has donated Rs 5 lakh to the foundation. The foundation, with an initial grant of Rs 3 crore from the TN government, aims to financially support athletes from various backgrounds. Through the TNCF, Rs 3.9 crore has been given in various means to support athletes and sports events. Athletes/para athletes without financial support or access to necessary training and equipment for their participation in national and international competitions can apply for aid through the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation website at https://tnchampions.sdat.in/.

