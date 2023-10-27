Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 kicks off in Ranchi

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

The highly anticipated Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 which is just around the corner, will kick off on Friday, October 27. The event is set to be hosted at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi. India, China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand are among the six teams who are prepared to compete.

Each of the six teams will play five games in the round-robin phase of the competition, with the top four teams moving on to the semifinals. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed his enthusiasm, noting that hosting the Women’s Asia Hockey Championship Trophy offers a unique opportunity to bolster the sport in the state.

“This historic event has attracted notable players to Jharkhand, and the best part is that entry to the championship is entirely free, fostering immense enthusiasm among players and fans as well,” said the Chief Minister. According to Indian captain Savita, this tournament serves as a vital preparatory test before the ultimate challenge of securing an Olympic berth.

“In tournaments like these, no team can be taken lightly. We are looking forward to these matches as they will help us test our mettle against some of the most formidable teams in Asia. Of course, we want to win every match and perform well here, preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympics Qualifiers, which will also be hosted in Ranchi,” said the Indian captain.

Chief Coach Janneke Schopman echoed the captain’s viewpoint, saying, “Playing these matches ahead of the Olympics Qualifiers is a great opportunity. It allows us to study the other teams and assess how players perform their assigned roles. Our recent performances in the Asian Games were promising, and I am excited and eager to see our team in action.”

India’s engagement with the event starts tomorrow with a match against Thailand.

