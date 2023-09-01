Home Sport Other

Hockey: Central Secretariat hammer IOC

After conceding a goal in the 4th minute, the Central  Secretariat stepped up the pace and led 2-1 at the end of the two quarters.

Published: 01st September 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Central Secretariat stunned Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) with a 6-2 win in a Pool A match of the 94th All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey tournament played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium here on Thursday. 

With this defeat, IOC, who were the defending champions, are out of the semifinal race. Skipper and goalkeeper P Naveen Kumar was one of the stars for Central Secretariat as he came up with numerous saves to deny IOC attack.

IOC forwards looked to play aggressively but failed to pierce into Central Secretariat’s defence. After conceding a goal in the 4th minute, the Central  Secretariat stepped up the pace and led 2-1 at the end of the two quarters.

Gurjinder Singh opened the scoring for IOC with a strike from a penalty corner in the fourth minute. Central Secretariat bounced back with two goals in the 20th and 24th minutes through Hassan Basha and R Manikandan, respectively.

Early in the second half, the Central Secretariat increased their lead to 3-1 thanks to Mohd Umar’s brilliance in the 35th minute. Thereafter, IOC’s Gurjinder converted a penalty corner to reduce the scoreline to 2-3. Two more goals by Central Secretariat’s Shariq in the 40th and 58th ensured his team’s creditable victory over their star-studded opponent. In another match, Indian Army Red blanked Indian Air Force 6-0. 

Inter-school T20 meet

District Cricket Association of Chengalpattu (DCAC) and SNK Forma Group will host the inter-school T20 Tournament from September 5 to 8. The tournament will be held at the SMK Fomra Sports Complex in Kelambakkam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HockeyIndian Oil Corporation LimitedAll-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp