India's new javelin star Kishore Jena gets rousing welcome after Budapest feat

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odia javelin thrower Kishore Jena got a rousing welcome at the Biju Patnaik International Airport on Friday. Jena had a spectacular run at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest finishing fifth with a personal best of 84.77m.

Staying away from family is one sacrifice athletes usually make to achieve greatness. For Jena too it was the same. “The last time I met my parents was two years ago. And tomorrow I will meet them again and take their blessing before leaving for the Asian Games."

Jena's was a historic achievement in the history of Odisha sports. Jena said, “Neeraj (Chopra) bhai’s gold medal in the Olympic Games 2020 motivated many Indian javelin throwers and dream of international medals. In the recently held Worlds meet three Indian throwers were in the final. That shows the growing interest in the javelin in our country.”

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a Rs 25 lakh cash reward for Jena. “When your hard work gets recognition and is rewarded by your state, it's a great honour."

Talking about the facilities in the state, Jena said, “My state has some of the best international standard infrastructure." Sports and Youth Services Department Director Siddharth Das and other senior officials were present to greet Jena at the airport.

