Home Sport Other

Rain threatening to force Asia Cup ties out of Colombo

The Super Four stage begins on September 6 in Lahore. The remaining five Super Four matches and the final on September 17 are scheduled in Colombo. 

Published: 04th September 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

cricket bat and ball

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By ​Firoz mirza
Express News Service

PALLEKELE:  The Super Four stage of the ongoing 2023 Asia Cup could be rescheduled and shifted out of Colombo due to inclement weather. It is learnt that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) raised the issue with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) keeping the weather forecast of Colombo for the next few days in mind.

“The India-Pakistan match scheduled in Pallekele had to be called off due to rain. The forecast is the same in Colombo which made the PCB raise the issue with the ACC and SLC on Saturday,” a PCB source keeping track of developments told this daily. The PCB source said the SLC is looking for a relatively dry venue and Dambulla could be one of them. Even Hambantota is being discussed for this purpose.

The Super Four stage begins on September 6 in Lahore. The remaining five Super Four matches and the final on September 17 are scheduled in Colombo. “It was ACC’s decision to host a major part of the tournament in Sri Lanka. Now they have to chalk out alternate plans to make sure matches are not washed off.

They will come back to us in a day or two after which a final decision will be taken,” added the PCB source. The India-Nepal contest will go as per schedule as there is no time to shift the game. Abandonment of the encounter between India and Pakistan meant the latter qualified for the Super Four stage from Group A.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2023 Asia Cup PCB SLC ACC India-Pakistan match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp