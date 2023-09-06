IOA unveils ceremonial dress and player kit for Asian games

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The official ceremonial dress and player kit for the Asian Games were unveiled during a glittering ceremony in New Delhi on Tuesday. The send-off ceremony for athletes was attended by Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha, sports minister Anurag Thakur and other senior officials of the IOA and ministry. India will be represented by 634 athletes in 38 disciplines. There were apprehensions when IOA delayed beginning the tender process of the ceremonial dress and later when the ministry delayed clearing the final list of players for the Games.