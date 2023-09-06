Home Sport Other

IOA unveils ceremonial dress and player kit for Asian games

India will be represented by 634 athletes in 38 disciplines

Published: 06th September 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Sports minister Anurag Thakur (C), IOA president PT Usha with the Asian Games-bound athletes during the send-off ceremony in New Delhi on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The official ceremonial dress and player kit for the Asian Games were unveiled during a glittering ceremony in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The send-off ceremony for athletes was attended by Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha, sports minister Anurag Thakur and other senior officials of the IOA and ministry.

India will be represented by 634 athletes in 38 disciplines. There were apprehensions when IOA delayed beginning the tender process of the ceremonial dress and later when the ministry delayed clearing the final list of players for the Games.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Games PT Usha Indian Olympic Association president Anurag Thakur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp