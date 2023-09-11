Indian fans are unbelievable: WWE star Drew McIntyre

Kalyani Mangale By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and the other wrestling superstars will attend the "WWE Superstar Spectacle" event in Hyderabad on September 8. The WrestleMania winner will grace the occasion with the likes of Matt Riddle, Ludwig Kaiser and others. In a chat with The New Indian Express, McIntyre talks about his nickname, fans in India and what makes WWE so special.

Excerpts:

On his nickname: The Scottish Warrior

A lot. If anybody has looked at my life and career, it's been very much a case of getting knocked down and getting back up and pushing forward. As Rocky Balboa once said, it's not about how hard you can hit, it's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. You know, that's how winning is done. And that's the warrior mentality.

On his Championships

I'm very proud of all my championship wins, but I would have to be winning the WWE title at WrestleMania when the world had just shut down. I was still very worried about what was going on, and what the future might hold, but we had that escape by watching WWE. I was able to represent and lead that escape for the world as a WWE champion, especially winning it at WrestleMania.

On his previous experience in India

I love my previous experience in India. The fans were unbelievable. I have heard just how popular WWE is in India and to experience it with my own eyes and meet some of the fans myself was unreal. The food was obviously fantastic and, I can't wait to actually wrestle. That was all that was missing last time, getting to perform for the Indian fans. And now we have a sold-out crowd in Hyderabad, the first live event since 2017 and it's going to be something else.

On what makes WWE unique

What makes WWE so unique is there's nothing like WWE in the world. The crowd like our fans are half of what we do. I love it. But I always point to our WWE universe, the people in the crowd they really make our show so different, so unique. So unlike any movie TV, show, any sports event, you could watch absolutely anything. There is nothing like WWE namely because of the crowd. And in India, I know everyone's going to be losing their voice in the crowd and we're probably going to break some noise barriers.

Message to fans in India



My message to all my fans in India is thank you. Thank you for being so passionate and supportive of WWE. Hopefully, I will see you all in Hyderabad at the live event.



