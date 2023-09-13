Four Odisha rugby players in National team for Asian Games

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Rugby Football Union on Tuesday announced a 12-member women's team for the Hangzhua 19th Asian Games 2023 scheduled to be held from 23 September to 8 October.

Dumuni Marndi, Tarulata Naik, Mama Naik, and Hupi Majhi are the four Odisha Rugby Football Association (ORFA) players named in the Indian squad.

India placed in the Pool F alongside Hong Kong China, Japan and Singapore. In their inaugural match, India will face Hong Kong China on 24th September 2023.

“The Indian women's team ranked seventh in the continent to get the place for the Asian Games. The team has been consistently performing well on the Asian stage for the past few years with triumphs recently in the Asia Rugby 7s Trophy, the Asia Rugby U20 Championship, and the Asia Rugby U18 Championship, where the team won three silver medals on the trot”, said ORFA Secretary U K Mohanty.

India Women’s Rugby Team: Lachmi Oram, Shikha Yadav, Vaishnavi Dattatray Patil, Dumuni Marndi, Tarulata Naik, Sandhya Rai, Shweta Shahi, Mama Naik, Sheetal Sharma, Priya Bansal, Hupi Majhi, Kalyani Patil.

