Praveen beats former state champ Bhuvaneshwaran

Praveen of CDBSA defeated former state billiards champion D Bhuvaneshwaran of ABC 3-0

Published: 13th September 2023 09:08 AM

Billiards

Billiard Federation, 6 other federations given recognition extension till December 31

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   Praveen of CDBSA defeated former state billiards champion D Bhuvaneshwaran of ABC 3-0 in the billiards round-robin league of the Tamil Nadu Billiards and Snooker state ranking championship. 
Select results: Round Robin League: Group A: Prem Prakash (CDBSA) bt Hemant Srivatsa 3-0; Group B: B Jagadesh (TNPSA) bt J Varun Kumar (MCC) 3-2; Group C: Praveen (CDBSA) bt D Bhuvaneshwaran (ABC) 3-0; Praveen (CDBSA) bt Manoj Dasarathan (Towers Club) 3-0; Group D: Vinay Chand Kothari (SVS) bt TM.Makeen (TNSC) 3-1; Vinay Chand Kothari (SVS) bt Sajeev Mathew (Towers Club) 3-0; Senthil Johan (Nilgiris) bt TM.Makeen (TNSC) 3-0.

Basketball tournament
Shiv Nadar University, 
Chennai, will be conducting the first edition of the Independence Day Cup, a state-level inter-collegiate basketball tournament for men from September 13 to 15. 

