Wrestler Vinesh Phogat gets TOPS nod for rehab equipment

After sustaining a knee injury, Phogat underwent surgery and requested a Game Ready Recovery System, which is a portable device complete with a carry bag, full-leg boots, and connector cables.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The ad-hoc committee and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) recommended a proposal sent by wrestler Vinesh Phogat to buy post-surgery rehabilitation equipment. The panel, which is looking after the sport in the country, and TOPS also requested the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) members to accord concurrence.  

Vinesh, the face of the protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, sidelined president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), submitted her proposal via email on September 1. The same was discussed in the last meeting of the MOC. The 29-year-old grappler was given a direct entry into the wrestling team for the Asian Games creating a lot of furore among other wrestlers.

She, however, withdrew due to a knee injury. A couple of days after announcing her withdrawal, she underwent knee surgery on August 17. As per the proposal to the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the wrestler requested a Game Ready Recovery System. It is a portable device complete with a carry bag, full-leg boots, and connector cables.

It combines cold and compression therapies to facilitate expedited healing and pain management. Its cost is Rs 4,58,640). She also requested a K-Pull Traction Dynamometer by Kinvent. It will cost Rs 1,22,130. The total expenditure on the required equipment will be Rs 5,80,770.

