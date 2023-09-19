Home Sport Other

Asian games: Indian men beat Cambodia 3-0 to begin volleyball campaign on perfect note

The Indian men have won a total of three volleyball medals so far. Their best performance came in 1962 when they were runners-up.

Published: 19th September 2023 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2023 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

The Indian men's volleyball team. (Photo | Team India Twitter)

By PTI

HANGZHOU: India put up a dominant performance to outclass Cambodia 3-0 in their opening match of the men's volleyball competition at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

India comfortably defeated lower-ranked Cambodia 25-14, 25-13, 25-19 in a Pool C match.

But a stern test awaits India on Wednesday as they are up against world No.27 South Korea, the other team in Pool C.

A total of 19 teams are participating in men's volleyball at the Hangzhou Games.

Japan, China and South Korea are regarded as the three major powerhouses of the competition.

While Japan has secured 27 podium finishes with 16 golds in men's volleyball at the Asian Games, China follows closely behind with 11 golds and Korea is on the third spot with five gold medals.

Men's volleyball was first introduced at the Tokyo Asian Games in 1958, where India secured a third position.

The Indian men have won a total of three volleyball medals so far. Their best performance came in 1962 when they were runners-up.

India's other two medals were bronze won in 1958 and 1986, the last of which came 37 years ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Gamesvolleyball

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Dr.Cajetan Coelho
    Well played.
    23 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp