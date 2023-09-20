'Namaste India': Reigning champ Bagnaia, other big names arrive for India's first MotoGP

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Until Tuesday, there were some concerns ahead of the upcoming MotoGP event in India. Some of the riders, including eight-time world champ Marc Marquez, were yet to get their visas for the premier two-wheeler event which is set to be held in the country for the first time ever.

Barely twenty-fours later, the mood seems to have taken a turn for the better. The riders have started coming and the buzz is back. Some of them are getting a feel of the culture in the country and have started exploring the city already. 'Namaste (Indian flag),' Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia posted on X, along with two pictures — an auto rickshaw and a 'selfie' in front of the Lotus Temple in New Delhi.

MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia is another giant of the sport who has arrived. The reigning world champ, who rides for the Ducati Lenovo Team, was at the paddock, getting a feel of the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida.

Bagnaia's closest rival, Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing Team, also seemed upbeat. "Amazing place! Amazing track. Happy to be here," Martin posted on social media. Martin, who won the last recent San Marino Grand Prix, wasted no time and could be seen cycling on the track, getting all the data and information that could potentially help him attain maximum points this Sunday.

Martin's assessment is a massive encouragement for the organisers and everyone else as the track, formerly used for Formula One racing, was modified to fit the standards of MotoGP.

Riders' safety is the primary objective of all stakeholders involved in organising the Grand Prix. Even the MotoGP seems to be pleased with the progress in place. "We want to say a huge thank you to the governments of Uttar Pradesh and India and everyone who's worked so hard to get us to the Indian #IndianGP!"

The Bharat GP will be the 13th race of the season.

