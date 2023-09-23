Home Sport Other

Denial of three wushu athletes for Asian Games; OCA takes up issue with Chinese officials

According to Randhir Singh, the acting president of the OCA, they had a meeting with the organising committee and are discussing with the government as well.

Published: 23rd September 2023 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2023 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Randhir Singh, the acting president of the OCA

Randhir Singh, the acting president of the OCA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/HANGZHOU: The denial of accreditation to three wushu athletes from Arunachal Pradesh for the Asian Games has led to a controversy a day before the Games. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur decided to not attend the Games. The Olympic Council of Asia said that they have taken up the issue. Randhir Singh, the acting president of the OCA, has taken up the issue.

According to Singh, they had a meeting with the organising committee and are discussing with the government as well. “It is under discussion with us as well. This is outside of what the government-to-government is happening. We are from the OCA side of it,” he said during a press conference.
However, Wei Jizhong, chairman of OCA’s ethics committee, claimed the “Indian athletes have been granted the visa to enter China.”

“These Indian athletes have already got the visa to enter China. China didn’t refuse any visa. The problem is according to Chinese govt regulations, we have the right to give them different kind of visas. We have an arrival visa, we have a paper visa, and we have a passport as visa,” Jizhong said.

“Unfortunately, these athletes didn’t accept this visa. I don’t think this is an OCA problem because China has an agreement to let all the athletes who have certified eligibility to come to compete in China.” 
 The Indian government has also lodged a strong protest with China over the issue, saying that New Delhi reserves the right to take “suitable measures” to safeguard its interests.

“As the host country, China welcomes athletes from all countries to the Games using legal identification. The Chinese government has never recognised so-called “Arunachal”.  “The area of Zangnan is Chinese territory,” said a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Games Anurag Thakur OCA Randhir Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp