Home Sport Other

Asian Games: Divyansh-Ramita miss 10m mixed air rifle bronze after thrilling contest

A scintillating performance was predicted for 20-year-old Divyansh, and teenager Ramita, but the start didn't quite go as expected as the pair qualified for the finals placed sixth and last.

Published: 26th September 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2023 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Divyansh-Ramita

Indian shooters Ramita and Divyansh Singh Panwar compete in 10m air rifle mixed team event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, on Sept 26, 2023. (PTI)

By PTI

HANGZHOU: India's Divyansh Panwar and Ramita Jindal missed the 10m mixed air rifle bronze medal by the skin of the teeth as the country's shooters hit a bump on Tuesday after cruising for two consecutive days at the Asian Games, here.

South Korea won the bronze after an engrossing contest, which saw both the teams come up with breath-taking effort and giving it their all in the fight for third place.

The Korean pair of Park Hajun and Lee Eunseo finally won 20-18.

A scintillating performance was predicted for the crack pair of 20-year-old Divyansh, and teenager Ramita, but the start didn't quite go as expected as the pair qualified for the finals placed sixth and last after the qualification round.

Unlike the individual 10m air rifle event, where eight shooters qualify for the finals, in mixed team six pairs make the medal round.

Here too, the top two placed teams compete for the gold, while the remaining four pairs are divided into two groups and compete for two bronze medals.

While Korea won one bronze, the second one went to the Kazakh pair of Satpayev Islam and Alexandra Le who defeated the Iranian combine of Amirmohammad Nekounam and Shermineh Amirani 17-11.

Panwar, who was part of the 10m air rifle gold-winning team on Monday, shot 314.3, while 19-year-old Ramita shot 313.9 to aggregate 628.2.

It was a nerve-wracking bronze-medal match between India and Korea with the Indians leading 9-3 at one point in the race to reach the winning score of 16.

But Korea staged a remarkable recovery in the ensuing series to finally drub the Indians 20-18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
air rifle shooting Asian Games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp