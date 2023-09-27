Home Sport Other

Asian Games: Markswoman Sift Kaur Samra shoots gold, Ashi Chouksey bags bronze

Samra shot a world and Games record score of 469.6 to claim the yellow mettle while Chouksey managed 451.9 to bag the third position in the eight-women final.

Published: 27th September 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 11:10 AM

Gold medal winner Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra with bronze medal winner compatriot Ashi Chouksey (R) after finals of the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the 19th Asian Games. (PTI)

By PTI

HANGZHOU: Indian markswoman Sift Kaur Samra produced some excellent shooting to claim the gold medal in the individual 50m rifle 3 position event while Ashi Chouksey settled for the bronze at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Host nation China's Qiongyue Zhang crashed what could have been an India one-two by winning the silver with a score of 462.3.

Before her triumph in the final, Samra broke the Asian Games record in qualification with a total score of 594 (out of 600) along with China's Xia Siyu, who finished on top by virtue of higher inner 10 scores (closer to the centre of the target.) Chouksey had a total of 590 and qualified in sixth position.

Manini Kaushik, meanwhile, finished 18th with a score of 580.

The trio claimed the silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 position event with a total score of 1764 in the qualification.

