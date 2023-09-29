Box-office hit: Nikhat Zareen books Olympic berth in dominant fashion

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: 1082 days, 18 hours, 11 minutes, 44 seconds. Nikhat Zareen had posted a picture of herself looking at the above-mentioned countdown timer to the Paris Olympics just hours after the close of Tokyo Olympics. The message was crystal clear. Having missed the Tokyo bus primarily due to the colossal presence of MC Mary Kom, the boxer from Telangana had already set her heart on Paris.

#Paris2024, Here I c>

I have a dream and I’m living it!nally, I've secured my ticket to the @paris2024 . My job here at Asian Games is not done yet. I’ll be fighting again on 1st October and intend to go all thebr>The journey continuea href="https://t.co/eKOO3369hG">pic.twitter.com/eKOO3369hG — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) September 29, 2023

A little over two years later, Nikhat has realized her goal. That too in a dominant fashion. The 27-year-old made light work of Hanan Nassar of Jordan to march into the 50kg semifinals of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou (China) on Friday, thereby becoming the first pugilist from the country to secure an Olympic quota. Taking part in her third bout in the event, Nikhat pocketed the bout by RSC verdict (Referee Stops the Contest) in the very first round. Four boxers in her weight category will walk away with Olympic quotas apart from medals.

She might be making things look like child's play at the moment but this feat has come after years of toil. Nikhat's father Mohammad Jameel Ahmad has endured all those hurdles along with her and it goes without saying he's a delighted man.

"I'm very happy. Even though the opponent (on the day) was not so strong, it's a big win as she has qualified for the Olympics. There's prestige (in taking part in the Olympics). Our mission was to qualify for the Olympics and we have achieved that. We want to thank everyone (coaches, federation) who has helped her achieve the same," he said.

Nikhat Zareen had posted this on social media in 2021

Nikhat rose through the ranks by winning medals at the junior and youth levels. Her talent was evident, but she had to be patient after reaching the elite level. Mary Kom, who's considered the legend of the sport, was still occupying her favoured position and was not showing any signs of slowing down any time soon. However, Nikhat was aware that she needed to persevere and her time would come. It was not the first time she was facing hurdles. She had overcome bouts with gender stereotypes in her salad days. Initially questioned by people in her surroundings for picking up the sport, she had come a long way since those early days of resistance.

"It (those days) was difficult. We knew she had age on her side. She has the time and she can compete in the 2028 Olympics. Secondly, there's more options as there's a new weight category," Jameel recalled.

After Mary stepped aside, she has become synonymous with Indian boxing. Two back-to-back world titles, Commonwealth Games gold, Nikhat has grown from strength-to-strength in the last two years or so. Friday's outcome was inevitable. This run she's had is uncommon, especially in a sport that is as rigorous as boxing. According to her father, her single-minded focus is something that has pushed her. "In her mind, the only thing is to qualify for the Olympics and get a medal for her country. Everyday she thinks about that and that has been her main ambition," Jameel noted.

National chief coach CA Kuttappa, who is currently part of her journey in Asiad, also highlighted Nikhat's hunger and determination. "For many years she has had that hunger and drive. She's making it count. She is filled with positivity and she's a perfect example on how an athlete should be. We're all delighted," Kuttappa told The New Indian Express from Hangzhou.

Another person who has been influential in her rise is former national chief coach Bhaskar Bhatt. Bhatt could not hide his emotions on Friday. "Very happy. Nikhat has achieved her target. She is mentally very strong and is very dedicated. She is very determined and has a strong contender to medal at the Olympics," he said.

Nikhat's immediate test is Raksat Chuthamat of Thailand, an opponent she had met during the quarterfinal stage of the Delhi World Championships. Her father is hopeful that she can go all the way and also has his eyes set on Paris, now that she has made the cut.

"We'll have to devise a new plan as the opponents would have studied her game by now. We'll do an analysis about her potential opponents during the Olympics."

Those small details are things that could make history come 2024.

Parveen through

Parveen Hooda is one step away from emulating Nikhat after she beat China's Xu Zichun in the Round of 16. The 2022 World Championships bronze medallist (57kg) beat Xu 5-0 and can secure a quota if she wins her next bout. "She (Parveen) was excellent. She was mixing her game well and completely nullified her opponent's plan," Kuttappa said. However, Lakshya Chahar's run came to an end after he lost 1-4 against Bekzhigit Uulu Omurbek of Kyrgyzstan in the Round of 16.

The 27-year-old made light work of Hanan Nassar of Jordan to march into the 50kg semifinals of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou (China) on Friday, thereby becoming the first pugilist from the country to secure an Olympic quota. Taking part in her third bout in the event, Nikhat pocketed the bout by RSC verdict (Referee Stops the Contest) in the very first round. Four boxers in her weight category will walk away with Olympic quotas apart from medals. She might be making things look like child's play at the moment but this feat has come after years of toil. Nikhat's father Mohammad Jameel Ahmad has endured all those hurdles along with her and it goes without saying he's a delighted man. "I'm very happy. Even though the opponent (on the day) was not so strong, it's a big win as she has qualified for the Olympics. There's prestige (in taking part in the Olympics). 