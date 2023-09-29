Home Sport Other

Squash: Indian women's team signs off with bronze at Asian Games

The trio of veterans Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna went down 1-2 to Hong Kong.

Indian squash star Joshna Chinappa

By PTI

HANGZHOU: The Indian women's squash team signed off with a bronze medal after going down fighting to Hong Kong in the semifinals at the Asian Games here on Friday.

Joshna was the only Indian who won her match as she defeated world number 24 Tze Lok Ho 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8) to level the tie after Tanvi went down meekly (3-0) to Sin Yuk Chan in the opener.

Playing against a high-ranked and experienced opponent Lee Ka Yi, the 15-year-old Anahat tried her best.

The teenager saved eight match points as she went from 10-2 to 10-10 in the third game but eventually lost the final (0-3) 8-11, 7-11, 10-12 and the tie.

