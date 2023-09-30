Home Sport Other

Asian Games: Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale win gold in tennis mixed doubles

The final went on for almost over one hour but the Indian duo made no mistake to clinch the gold medal.

Published: 30th September 2023 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2023 09:32 AM

India's Rutuja Bhosale and Rohan Bopanna celebrate with their gold medal after the tennis mixed doubles final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

HANGZHOU: The Indian tennis duo Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale bagged the gold medal in the tennis mixed doubles at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.  

The Rohan-Rutuja duo struggled in the initial set of the match and lost the first set against Chinese Taipei's En-shuo Liang and Tsung-hao Huang by 6-2. The Indian pair made a stellar comeback and later dominated the game to beat their opponents in straight two sets by 3-6, and 4-10. The final tennis match went on for almost over one hour but India made no mistake to clinch the gold medal.

In the semi-final match of the mixed doubles final event, 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale defeated Chinese Taipei's Yu-hsiou Hsu and Hao-Ching Chang to reach the final. The Indian duo defeated Chinese Taipei by 6-1, 3-6, 10-4 and assured a medal for India at the Asian Games 2023 on Friday.

The Bopanna-Bhosale duo won the first set 6-1 against Chinese Taipei's Yu-hsiou Hsu and Hao-ching Chang. However, in the semi-final match, the Indian pair lost control in the second set but they prevailed in the tiebreaker 10-4 to storm into the final match assuring themselves a medal.

The tennis events started on September 24 and concluded on Saturday with Bopanna-Bhosale winning the gold in the mixed doubles final.

The Indian contingent stands at fourth place in the 19th Asian Games medals table with a total of 34 medals. Which includes nine gold, 13 silver, and 13 bronze medals.

