Home Sport Other

India upstages Pakistan to win gold in men's team squash in Asian Games

Abhay Singh defeated Pakistan's Noor Zaman and saved two gold medal points for the Indian team. 

Published: 30th September 2023 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Asian Games

India's Abhay Singh and Pakistan's Noor Zaman during the final of Men's Team squash event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HANGZHOU: India upstaged traditional rivals Pakistan in a sensational duel to claim the gold medal in the men's team squash event at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

The hero of the day was Chennai's Abhay Singh, who kept his composure and raised his game to get the better of Noor Zaman 3-2 in a seesaw decider, in which the 25-year-old Indian saved two gold medal points to emerge triumphant.

This was after the seasoned Saurav Ghosal brought the Indians back into the contest with a 3-0 win over Muhammad Asim Khan after Mahesh Mangaonkar lost the opener to Iqbal Nasir by an identical margin.

India thus avenged their defeat to the same opponent in the league stage of this edition of the continental showpiece.

India last won a men's team squash gold in the 2014 edition of the games in Incheon, while the Pakistanis last claimed gold in 2010 in Guangzhou.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Asian Games Gold Medal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp