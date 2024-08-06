India pins hopes on hockey, wrestling, javelin stars in Paris showdown

PARIS: After a heartbreaking Monday, three big names (two individual and one team) will be in action on Tuesday — the men's hockey team (semifinal against Germany), Vinesh Phogat (in the women's 50kg in wrestling) and Neeraj Chopra (in the men's javelin). It's two to three very different stars, too. Vinesh was the public face of the protest by Indian wrestlers in 2023. Lots of Indians have a soft spot for hockey. And, lastly, Chopra is leading the revolution in Indian athletics, the man who will be defending gold.

When the Indian XI walk out on to the Paris turf, it would be with a lot of hope. The inspirational display against Great Britain with 10 men should give them some belief. Harmanpreet Singh, who has led this team with under-stated efficiency at the back (while defending) and from the front (while scoring from penalty corners) will again be key, especially in the absence of the suspenses Amit Rohidas. Manpreet Singh's role while defending penalty corners will be even more outsized without Rohidas, one of the world's best first rushers. At the back, the inspirational PR Sreejesh will look to bring out his A game again. Forward Abhishek, who has come of age in this tournament, will also have to tuck away half-chances against the world champions.

India may have a positive recent memory against Germany — they beat them in the bronze-medal playoff in 2021 — but this is a different, more robust Germany.

Moving on from hockey to javelin, the mood in his camp is relaxed. The eagle will fly through the Paris sky in the qualification round on Tuesday afternoon. There is no other Indian athlete who's followed as closely as the javelin ace. The young man from Panipat has turned into a global icon. For India, he has already transcended sport. He is joy, celebration, victory all seamlessly morphed into hope for billion plus people. It will be at the cavernous Stade de France, the country's symbol of sporting supremacy. Understandably, the stadium is home for France football and rugby teams. On Tuesday, it will be the stage for India’s only world and Olympic champion in athletics.

The stadium rises as a behemoth as one approaches the parapet leading up to the gates. The purple Mondo track stares at you. It is fast but may not aide javelin throwers as much as it would sprinters. When Neeraj walks on to the ground for the qualification, the entire nation would have their eyes transfixed on the TV screens. Neeraj is in Group B with 15 other throwers. The field for the World No 2 javelin thrower is quite simple. Three names would stand out. Former world champion Anderson Peters (season’s best: 86.62m) is clubbed with him. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem (84.21m) is also with him. His personal best is 90.18 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Up and coming star, Max Dahning, too figures on the list and is the only one to cross the 90m mark this season.

Neeraj has not competed in a major competition since the Paavo Nurmi Games where he managed 85.97m. He skipped Ostrava Golden Spike before this as a precaution. He did not participate in the Paris Diamond in the first week of July because he felt it was not needed. Until now he had two big international competitions – Doha Diamond League and the above-mentioned Paavo Nurmi. Neeraj’s nemesis, Yakub Vadlejch of Czechia, is cin the Group A. Out of all the athletes, Vadlejch is the second best thrower in 2024.

Of course, as long as Neeraj throws 84m in the qualification, he will advance to the final. And considering he usually throws 84m at the first time of asking, it could be 'one and done'. The real event, though, will be the final on Thursday.