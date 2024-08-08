Ecstasy to agony in a few hours — how India unravelled on a day of promise

CHENNAI: On Tuesday night, India's sporting fraternity was celebrating a wrestler on the verge of history. Riding an emotional high, the grappler had the chance to become the first Indian woman to win Olympic gold.

As Wednesday dawned in the national capital, another Indian woman to have made history at the Games, Manu Bhaker, landed home. She was given a welcome befitting her achievements. Irrespective of the result of the gold-medal bout late on Wednesday, the 29-year-old would have had designs on a similar welcome. Battered and dragged through Delhi's streets after she became the public face of protests against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh last year, this was all set to be a storybook-worthy coronation.

Yet, the ecstasy of Tuesday night very quickly became a full-blown nightmare by Wednesday afternoon. What happened in a corner of the wrestling hall in Paris had repercussions halfway across the globe in Delhi. As soon as she was DQ'ed after the weigh-in (she failed to make weight by 100 grams in 50kg category), political parties on both sides of the aisle started sharpening knives to further their agendas.

Some of the country's leading elected officials staged a protest outside Parliament as they demanded an immediate inquiry into the situation in Paris. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose X feed maintained radio silence on Tuesday night, posted his commiserations. Other members of the Bharatiya Janata Party sang from the same hymn sheet (to be fair, a few of them did post congratulatory messages on Tuesday).