Wrestling: Coaches speak on two-day weigh-in rule

PARIS: It was an unusual day at the Champs de Mars arena. There have been sighs of despair not just in the India camp but among some of the other teams as well. The news of Vinesh Phogat getting disqualified turned into a topic of discussion. A topic that stirred a debate about whether the United World Wrestling (UWW) should take a look into the two-day weigh-in rule.

There were quite a few coaches who suggested that it was unfortunate and that there should have been a provision that could have dealt with this more humanely. However, there were a few who said that the UWW should revisit the two-day weigh-in. A Greek coach said that it is very dangerous for women to maintain weight for two days.

Nigerian coach Akun Purity quite succinctly elucidated the issue. The Nigerian felt that coming back to make the same weight category is difficult for athletes who have gone through very vigorous exercises. “A 2kg allowance would have been the perfect due for the next day,” he said.

Purity also said that he had never seen such an elimination before. “This is the first time. Because this is the big stage. When you know you are in the final, you do everything possible.” Purity also said that the coaching and the support staff should be monitoring Phogat very meticulously.