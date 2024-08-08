Wrestling: Coaches speak on two-day weigh-in rule

PARIS: It was an unusual day at the Champs de Mars arena. There have been sighs of despair not just in the India camp but among some of the other teams as well. The news of Vinesh Phogat getting disqualified turned into a topic of discussion. A topic that stirred a debate about whether the United World Wrestling (UWW) should take a look into the two-day weigh-in rule.
There were quite a few coaches who suggested that it was unfortunate and that there should have been a provision that could have dealt with this more humanely. However, there were a few who said that the UWW should revisit the two-day weigh-in. A Greek coach said that it is very dangerous for women to maintain weight for two days.
Nigerian coach Akun Purity quite succinctly elucidated the issue. The Nigerian felt that coming back to make the same weight category is difficult for athletes who have gone through very vigorous exercises. “A 2kg allowance would have been the perfect due for the next day,” he said.
Purity also said that he had never seen such an elimination before. “This is the first time. Because this is the big stage. When you know you are in the final, you do everything possible.” Purity also said that the coaching and the support staff should be monitoring Phogat very meticulously.
“The staff around you have to make sure you do everything possible,” said the Nigerian coach. “Like, I was in this shoe, I don't think I was going to sleep. Because every time she sleeps, I have to be watching her. You have to make sure that everything is as perfect as it needs to be.”
Greek coach Evangelia Nikolaou said that reducing weight in two days is dangerous for women. “It's very dangerous. It's a big problem for women, to control that weight. No food. No drink. It is very draining.” He also felt that one weigh-in should be enough.
“Maybe one control is okay, two controls for women is a big problem,” he said before adding, “For Vinesh, it is really hard. It's a bit tough for athletes who are cutting down weight. A lot of athletes, because of this weight cutting, get into doping.”