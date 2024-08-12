May look to have short camp before Olympiad: Srinath Narayanan

CHENNAI: Srinath Narayanan, captain of the Indian open team for the upcoming Chess Olympiad, reckons there’s a good chance that they can win gold. In a brief interview with this daily, he also opened up on the side’s plans, board order and so on. Excerpts:

On thoughts ahead of the tournament (it begins in Budapest from September 10)

I think we have a good chance of winning gold and a much better chance of medalling (the open team are seeded second just behind US). Some members of won bronze last time in 2022, it’s an amalgamation of the two teams.

On if there’s going to be any camp soon

At the moment, I don’t think there will be any camps. (D) Gukesh and (R) Praggnanandhaa will be playing in the US. We may look to have a short camp with whoever is available closer to the event. But a lot of players these days consider playing itself as sort of a training session. I will be leaving for Hungary on September 8th.

On if the board order has been decided

Not yet. I will be observing in what shape and form the players are before naming them. I will also be talking with the players and taking their feedback as I always do that. We have a lot of time to go before this (one day before the event starts; in 2022, Gukesh won gold with the top board).

Indian players: Arjun Erigaisi, D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, P Harikrishna, Vidit Gujrathi.