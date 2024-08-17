Delhi HC restores mandate of IOA ad-hoc panel

CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: Indian wrestling’s issues with governance is set to continue. On Friday, the Delhi High Court restored the mandate of the Indian Olympic Association’s ad-hoc committee on an earlier plea seeking a stay on the functioning of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in the body’s current form.

While passing the interim order on the petition brought to the court by wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Satyavart Kadian, Vinesh’s husband, Justice Sachin Datta held that he was open to the IOA re-constituting the multi-member ad-hoc committee to takeover the day-to-day affairs.

“Since this court has concluded that the dissolution of the ad-hoc committee was unwarranted, it restores the mandate of the ad-hoc committee appointed by the IOA vide order dated 27.12.2023,” the Court said. “However, it shall be open to IOA to reconstitute the ad-hoc committee so as to ensure that the same is a multi-member body comprising of eminent sportsperson/s and/or experts who are well-versed in dealing with the International Federations, so as to allay any concerns that the UWW (United World Wrestling-the world body for the sport) might have as regards the steps taken qua the WFI.

“Dissolution of the ad-hoc committee is thus incongruous and incompatible with continuation of the order dated 24.12.2023 whereby the newly elected Executive Committee of the WFI has been instructed to abstain from administering and managing the day-to-day activities of the Federation with immediate effect,” the court said.