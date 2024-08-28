Sriram posts win over Annageldyev to take sole lead, closes in on IM norm

CHENNAI: Sriram Adarsh Uppala from Telangana has surged into the lead following a convincing victory over Turkmenistan’s GM Orazly Annageldyev in the eighth round of the 25th TN IM Norm Closed Circuit chess tournament, here.
Sriram exhibited meticulous play to secure the win in just 37 moves. This result places Uppala, who now has six points, in a strong position to achieve his IM norm, needing only one more point from the final round.
Ganguly on top
Former Asian champion Surya Shekhar Ganguly of PSPB kept his slender lead of half-a-point over five players — GM Karthik Venkataraman of Andhra, GM Lalith Babu MR of PSPB, IM Aronyak Ghosh, IM Neelash Saha and IM Himal Gussain (all from Railways) — at the end of the tenth and penultimate round of the 61st national chess championship at Gurugram.
Ganguly has 8.5 points.
The shock of the day came from IM Neelash, who beat GM Sethuraman SP of PSPB on the second board. Karthik, the 2022 national champion, brightened his chances to recapture the title with a win over IM Ajay Karthikeyan of Tamil Nadu.
MOP Vaishnav win
MOP Vaishnav College for Women clinched the top spot in the University of Madras, A-Zone (women) basketball tournament. In the final, MOP beat SRM Arts and Science 23-9.
TN in command
BK Kishore’s 4/45 helped Tamil Nadu bundle out Chhattisgarh for 244 in their first essay on the second day of the U-19 multi-day warm up match. Brief scores: TN 436 in 118.1 ovs (M Bharath 67, D Deepesh 67; Vikalp Tiwari 5/83) vs Chhattisgarh 244 in 71.4 ovs (Vikalp Tiwari 71, Vaidik Madhukar 55; BK Kishore 4/45) & 15 for no loss in 5 ovs.
Loyola triumphs
Loyola College, Chennai won the A-Zone inter-collegiate basketball tournament among affiliated colleges of University of Madras, organised by University of Madras. In the final, Loyola defeated Hindustan College of Arts & Science, Chennai 60-36.
Ram slams half-century
R Ram Kumar’s 56 propelled Kotattur CC to thrash SRIHER RC by 48 runs in a first division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league. Brief scores: ‘B’ Zone: Korattur CC 198/8 in 45 ovs (R Ram Kumar 56, R Sohan Pushparaj 48; S Madhana Gopal 3/30) bt SRIHER RC 150 in 33.4 ovs (B Pranav 47; M Arvindh 3/30). Standard Ambattur CC 150 in 34 ovs (R Vivek 52, Karam Pal Jangra 4/51) bt Wheels India RC 114 in 29.5 ovs (P Saravanan 3/42, K Karmegam 3/19).
Vishveswaran topper
With a score of six points (out of six), Vishveswaran P won the boys’ U-8 crown at the 1st Vishwasenaa-Tiruvallur District Level chess tournament held at Vishwaksenaa Global School (CBSE).
Hrishikesh to the fore
Hrishikesh Karthik’s 4 for 15 helped Vidya Mandir to beat Nellai Nadar by 15 runs in the final of the U-14 inter-school PC Sekar Memorial Cricket tournament. Brief scores: Final: Vidya Mandir 146/8 in 30 ovs (S Akhilesh 52) bt Nellai Nadar 131 in 28.2 ovs (S Thiruvinesh 69; Hrishikesh 4/15). PoTM: Hrishikesh.
Cosmopolitan club win swimming championship
Cosmopolitan Club won the overall 2024 swimming championship with Madras Club coming second. Gymkhana Club finished third in the event where 350 members and ten clubs participated. Dr Sadayavel Kailasam was the chief guest and distributed the prizes