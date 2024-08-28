Sriram posts win over Annageldyev to take sole lead, closes in on IM norm

CHENNAI: Sriram Adarsh Uppala from Telangana has surged into the lead following a convincing victory over Turkmenistan’s GM Orazly Annageldyev in the eighth round of the 25th TN IM Norm Closed Circuit chess tournament, here.

Sriram exhibited meticulous play to secure the win in just 37 moves. This result places Uppala, who now has six points, in a strong position to achieve his IM norm, needing only one more point from the final round.

Ganguly on top

Former Asian champion Surya Shekhar Ganguly of PSPB kept his slender lead of half-a-point over five players — GM Karthik Venkataraman of Andhra, GM Lalith Babu MR of PSPB, IM Aronyak Ghosh, IM Neelash Saha and IM Himal Gussain (all from Railways) — at the end of the tenth and penultimate round of the 61st national chess championship at Gurugram.

Ganguly has 8.5 points.

The shock of the day came from IM Neelash, who beat GM Sethuraman SP of PSPB on the second board. Karthik, the 2022 national champion, brightened his chances to recapture the title with a win over IM Ajay Karthikeyan of Tamil Nadu.