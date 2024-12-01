Viswanathan Anand enchants Singapore with Simul exhibition at World Chess Championship

SINGAPORE: The hottest ticket in town on Saturday night was for Anirudh Ravichander's concert, part of his 2024 Hukum Tour. At a sold-out arena, the Indian composer performed some of his biggest hits, leaving fans mesmerised.

On Sunday, in a quieter corner of Resorts World Sentosa, another Indian icon performed to a similarly packed audience. At the venue of the World Chess Championship, Viswanathan Anand conducted a 10-game simultaneous exhibition, enthralling fans in the fan zone area. The event was part of the Championship's ongoing celebrations.

The fan zone has already hosted several exhibitions, with chess legends like Alexandra Kosteniuk, a former Women’s World Champion, and Boris Gelfand, a World Championship runner-up, captivating audiences for hours.

But Sunday’s event stood out, showcasing Anand's enduring appeal among chess enthusiasts. Fans from all walks of life patiently waited to greet him after the exhibition, some clutching his book, Mind Master: Winning Lessons From A Champion, alongside pens, hoping for an autograph.

The excitement was no surprise. Wherever Anand has been in Singapore over the past week, chess fans have followed him. Requests for selfies and autographs have been constant.

A few days earlier, Anand attended Singapore's National Age Group Championships, where he made a lasting impression on the country's young chess talents.