Viswanathan Anand enchants Singapore with Simul exhibition at World Chess Championship

SINGAPORE: The hottest ticket in town on Saturday night was for Anirudh Ravichander's concert, part of his 2024 Hukum Tour. At a sold-out arena, the Indian composer performed some of his biggest hits, leaving fans mesmerised.
On Sunday, in a quieter corner of Resorts World Sentosa, another Indian icon performed to a similarly packed audience. At the venue of the World Chess Championship, Viswanathan Anand conducted a 10-game simultaneous exhibition, enthralling fans in the fan zone area. The event was part of the Championship's ongoing celebrations.
The fan zone has already hosted several exhibitions, with chess legends like Alexandra Kosteniuk, a former Women’s World Champion, and Boris Gelfand, a World Championship runner-up, captivating audiences for hours.
But Sunday’s event stood out, showcasing Anand's enduring appeal among chess enthusiasts. Fans from all walks of life patiently waited to greet him after the exhibition, some clutching his book, Mind Master: Winning Lessons From A Champion, alongside pens, hoping for an autograph.
The excitement was no surprise. Wherever Anand has been in Singapore over the past week, chess fans have followed him. Requests for selfies and autographs have been constant.
A few days earlier, Anand attended Singapore's National Age Group Championships, where he made a lasting impression on the country's young chess talents.
Kevin Goh Wei Ming, the CEO of the Singapore Chess Federation, shared his astonishment on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "I was horribly ill-prepared when we invited @vishy64theking to the closing ceremony of the National Age Group Championships. I knew he is a rockstar, but I did not expect the Singaporeans to suddenly lose their senses as quickly as they did."
Utsav Rakshit, one of the ten lucky players who faced Anand during the simul, was overjoyed by the experience.
"I believe in Anand," said Rakshit, who also plays cricket for Singapore. "I got this chance by getting a ticket and some lucky stars. Really overwhelming. I think the most pressure I have ever felt while playing chess," added the 28-year-old, who boasts a rating of over 1500 on chess.com.
Unlike some Grandmasters who exhibit their dominance early in such events, Anand's approach was more deliberate. He took his time, ensuring all ten players lasted at least 30 moves. For the 54-year-old chess legend, it was another day at the office. For those fortunate enough to face him, it was a once-in-a-lifetime memory.