As National Wrestling Championships begin on December 6, WFI to discuss RSPB's decision to skip event in AGM

CHENNAI: Even as the National Wrestling Championships begins in Bengaluru on Friday, all eyes will be on the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) scheduled on the last day (Sunday).
As the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) has decided not to field its wrestlers, the championship, as reported by this daily, will not see participation from most of the country's elite wrestlers including the Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat.
A similar situation arose last year when the WFI held the nationals in Pune while the ad-hoc panel, which was then running the day-to-day affairs of the federation, organised it in Jaipur with the RSPB being the hosts. "This is the second time, the RSPB is not sending its wrestlers for the nationals. The reason is said to be the sports ministry's order wherein it suspended the WFI. But if that is the case then the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) should also not have sent the entries for the Bengaluru event. This issue will be discussed in the AGM," a WFI source told this daily.
Coincidentally, Prem Chand Lochab, secretary of the RSPB, is also secretary-general of the wrestling federation. He had told this daily that the Railway wrestlers were not competing in the nationals as the federation has been suspended by the sports ministry.
The source, however, said this decision has been depriving several wrestlers from competing in the nationals. "As many as 12 RSPB wrestlers took part in the state championships of a few states to qualify for the nationals. They will be representing states like Chandigarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. This shows how the wrestlers are desperate to compete but their employer is not allowing them," added the source.
Former national champion Sandeep Mann, who has switched his weight category, is one of such RSPB employees. He will represent his home state Punjab in the 86kg. "Yes, I have won gold in the state championship and qualified for the nationals. The RSPB has neither prevented us nor asked us to compete in the nationals. As I am on leave, I will compete at the event representing Punjab," Mann told this daily.
Another issue which might be discussed in the AGM is devising a criterion to prevent wrestlers from changing their states frequently in their bid to qualify for events like nationals. "Given the tough competitions in the states like Haryana and Maharashtra, fringe wrestlers from these states compete in other units like Delhi and Chandigarh. It has become quite normal but it hurts the chances of wrestlers from these adopted states. The WFI will try to curb this practice by coming up with a criterion," said the source.
Meanwhile, the nationals will begin with competitions in the men's freestyle on Friday followed by bouts in Greco-Roman and two weight categories of women's wrestling the next day. The last day will witness competitions in the remaining eight categories of women's wrestling apart from the AGM.
As top wrestlers from the RSPB are missing the championship, the tournament will provide a chance to the upcoming wrestlers to win medals in their respective weight categories and stake their claims for the national camp.