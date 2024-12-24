Scrap dealer's son Sairaj claims weightlifting gold in Doha

CHENNAI: Sairaj Pardeshi was pretty clear what he had to become when he was only eight. By then, his elder sister Pooja and brother Jairaj have already started pursuing weightlifting. The eldest sibling faced resistance from father Rajesh initially but soon it fizzled out. The father had his reasons as being a scrap dealer, he wanted his children to excel in academics for a better future. Little did he know that the children would excel albeit in sports winning national and international medals.

The last from the family to take up lifting, Sairaj, turned out to be the most talented, winning medals at the national and international age group competitions. On Monday, the 17-year-old 81kg lifter from Manmad, Maharashtra, added yet another feather to his cap as he won a youth gold in overall category at the 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Doha, Qatar. He also won a silver each in the snatch and clean and jerk section.

"My father got emotional when we talked after the medal ceremony," Sairaj told this daily from Doha. Sairaj heaved 139kg in snatch and then went on to lift 171kg in the clean and jerk section. The efforts won him a silver each in both sections. Incidentally, it was the total lift of 310kg that earned him a gold medal at the event.

Sairaj credited Alakesh Baruah, chief weightlifting coach for the youth lifters at the NIS Patiala, for the success. "Ever since I made it to the youth national camp, Baruah sir has made life easy for me. It is under his guidance that I succeeded in winning medals at international level. I started with Pravin (Vyavahare) sir and then DD Sharma coached me at the SAI's NCOE in Aurangabad. All of them played a key role in my development as a weightlifter," added the lifter.