Shooting mental sport, award snub can affect Manu anytime: Coach Jaspal

CHENNAI: Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker finally broke her silence on her exclusion from Khel Ratna list. Putting out a statement on her social media handle where she spoke about the lapses said, “Awards and recognition keep me motivated but are not my goal.”

“With regards to ongoing issue for my nomination for the most prestigious Khel Ratna award — I would like to state that as an athlete my role is to play and perform for my country… I believe there has been a lapse, maybe on my part while filing for the nomination which is being corrected,” she wrote on X.

Her coach Jaspal Rana, however, is not amused by the snub. He pointed out that it doesn’t matter whether she had applied or not as her achievements are there to be seen by everyone. “Her name is not on the list. It doesn’t matter whether she applied or not,” he told this daily.

Doesn’t the people know what she has achieved? Everyone knows her achievement. She has won two medals at the Olympics and she deserves Khel Ratna.” He felt that Awards should come automatically and not applied. "Does athletes know how to apply?" is his question.

“It is alright if her name was discussed and the committee had decided against giving her. At least the name should have been discussed after what she has achieved. There could be a mistake. But not considering her is not right,” he said.