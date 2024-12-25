Timely lift for Haryana shuttler Devika

CHENNAI: Devika Sihag is stoked at the moment. She had a valid reason to be. A few of the cream of the national circuit had assembled for the Senior Badminton Championships at Bengaluru and she eclipsed some more-touted names to capture the women's singles crown on Tuesday.

It's a timely boost for Devika, who had struggled to stay afloat in recent times. After a promising start to 2024, where she captured the Swedish Open (January) and Portugal International Championships (March), her form had ghosted her in recent times. August and September, especially, had been gruelling as she had suffered first-round exits - a big no for any aspiring shuttler looking to climb the ladder. It's little wonder that the World No 79 was pleased with her campaign. "I'm really happy with this outcome as I was not performing well in the last few tournaments," Devika told this daily.

Representing Haryana, Devika, who was seeded 13th, got the better of Shriyanshi Valishetty (12th seed) 21-15, 21-16 in the title-deciding contest. Aakarshi Kashyap (No 1 seed), Anmol Kharb (No 3 seed), Tanvi Sharma (No 5 seed), Anupama Upadhaya (No 2 seed) and Isharani Baruah (No 7 seed) were some of the more-touted players who were part of the women's singles draw. Devika, who trains at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, had upset Tanvi in Round 4.