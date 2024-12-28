Magnus Carlsen disqualified from World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship for violating dress code

NEW YORK: Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen was first fined and then disqualified from the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship here for his refusal to comply with FIDE's dress code after turning up in jeans.

Defending champion Magnus Carlsen was fined Dollar 200 for wearing jeans, which are explicitly prohibited under tournament rules. When Carlsen refused to change his attire immediately after being instructed by chief arbiter Alex Holowczak, he was disqualified and did not participate in Round 9 of the Rapid Championship at Wall Street.

One of the game's greatest players, the Norwegian ace had agreed to follow the dress from the next day but was not ready to do it immediately, resulting in his disqualification.

In a statement, the game's global governing body FIDE emphasised that the dress code rules are well-communicated to all participants and designed to ensure professionalism.

"The dress code regulations are drafted by members of the FIDE Athletes Commission, which is composed of professional players and experts. These rules have been in place for years and are well-known to all participants and are communicated to them ahead of each event. FIDE has also ensured that the players' accommodation is within a short walking distance from the playing venue, making adherence to the rules more convenient." FIDE said in the statement which was posted on 'X'.