Sumit advances to second round of Chennai Challenger

Another Indian who joined Nagal in the next round is Mukund Sasikumar.
Sumit Nagal in action during Chennai Open on Tuesday, Feb 6, 2024.
Sumit Nagal in action during Chennai Open on Tuesday, Feb 6, 2024. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Express News Service

CHENNAI: INDIA No. 1 Sumit Nagal advanced to the second round of the Chennai Challenger on Tuesday.

Nagal wasn’t troubled during his 6-1, 6-2 win over Prajwal Dev, a qualifier. The second seed next faces Italy’s Giovanni Fonio for a place in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Another Indian who joined Nagal in the next round is Mukund Sasikumar. He beat highly-rated Pole, Maks Kasnikowski 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

The top-seed, Luca Nardi, was also safely through as he got the better of Ukraine’s Eric Vanshelboim 6-2, 6-2. However, it was curtains for wild-card, Ramkumar Ramanathan. Bernard Tomic lost the first set but fought back to beat Olaf Pieczkowski 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(2).

Other results (select): Dalibor Svrcina bt Bogdan Bobrov 6-3, 2-6, 6-2, Ugo Blanchet bt Jonas Forejrek 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5).

