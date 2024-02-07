Sumit advances to second round of Chennai Challenger

CHENNAI: INDIA No. 1 Sumit Nagal advanced to the second round of the Chennai Challenger on Tuesday.

Nagal wasn’t troubled during his 6-1, 6-2 win over Prajwal Dev, a qualifier. The second seed next faces Italy’s Giovanni Fonio for a place in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Another Indian who joined Nagal in the next round is Mukund Sasikumar. He beat highly-rated Pole, Maks Kasnikowski 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

The top-seed, Luca Nardi, was also safely through as he got the better of Ukraine’s Eric Vanshelboim 6-2, 6-2. However, it was curtains for wild-card, Ramkumar Ramanathan. Bernard Tomic lost the first set but fought back to beat Olaf Pieczkowski 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(2).

Other results (select): Dalibor Svrcina bt Bogdan Bobrov 6-3, 2-6, 6-2, Ugo Blanchet bt Jonas Forejrek 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5).