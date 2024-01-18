Time for more attacking impetus against Uzbekistan

As such, Igor Stimac’s focus will be cutting out the mistakes that cost India dear in their previous game. “It is a huge match for us,” he said at the pre-match press conference. “The first game was an experience for the boys, and now we face another difficult match. Uzbekistan are a very competitive side, and since they did not gain a victory in their last game, we expect them to put a lot of pressure on us. Uzbekistan dominated Syria with 65 percent possession in their last game and had many shots on goal, but Syria are also a physical side and played a 4-4-2 formation with strong counterattacks.”

The defenders in blue did a wonderful job in the first half, restricting the Aussie side to just a couple of shots on goal. However, the pressure on them kept building due to India’s inability to transition from defence into anything remotely resembling attacking, as the ball just kept coming back into the Indian half. This was more or less down to India’s shocking passing while in transition. The numbers from that game are dire. India made only 37 passes all game in the opposition half, not even a tenth of what Australia managed. Only a single Indian pass entered the Aussie penalty box. Only twice in the match did they manage to string together ten passes or more.

Of course, there are limitations to attacking intent when facing a team of much superior quality, but Stimac will have to find the right balance between defence and attack in his team selection. “What we are looking for are more attack-minded players,” he said. “We also saw against Australia that instead of just clearing the ball, we could find the flanks. We did that in the first half, but there was no intent to do the same in the second. If that happens, they will keep coming and you keep getting tired.”

Getting even a point on Thursday will be tough. But if the Blue Tigers manage to hold the White Wolves at bay, they would be able to go into their final game against Syria — a team of comparable quality — knowing that a victory will likely take them through to the knockouts.