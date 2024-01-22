New Pickleball destination: Ice Water arena in Express Avenue

AFTER a successful national meet in Ahmedabad last month, pickleball, especially in Tamil Nadu, is receiving a major boost with the launch of the Ice Water sporting arena — the outdoor sporting facility has three pickleball courts along with a Futsal and box cricket arenas — at the Express Avenue Mall in Chennai on Sunday.

The state-of-the-art facility, spread across 20,000 sq. ft, comes at a time when the sport is getting a whole new set of fans and players from across age-groups in the country. K Mohit Kumar, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Pickleball Association, is understandably delighted. “Visibility wise, it is going to be huge. The Express Avenue has been very helpful to the TNPA throughout. Creating awareness is very important because pickleball is a new sport. Even today, one per cent of Tamil Nadu population do not know the sport. This is a very big step for awareness,” he said, before adding “this is ideal for a small tournament format, for a league format. We are hoping to do a TN league that carries over two weekends.”

The popularity factor cannot be understated. What started as a community sport in the USA now has 80 official countries and there are discussions as to whether pickleball could be a part of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. In fact, more than 150 slots for the Ice Water arena were pre-booked before even the facility was made open. And yet, it has not reached a significant portion of the public in India. Even actor Arya, who tried his hand at the sport on Sunday, said that it was the first time he is playing the sport. “It is one of the fast-growing sports. I think it is a lot of fun, it is different from badminton and tennis, has a table-tennis feel to it as well. So it’s a bit of all three,” he said amidst a flock of fans, trying to get a glimpse of the actor. Kavita Singhania, Managing Director of EIPL, said that the Ice Water will be more than just a sporting facility. “As the arena opens its doors, it is set to create a legacy that will resonate for years to come, marking a significant chapter in Chennai’s sporting history,” she said in a statement.

Apart from being made available to the public, who can book their slots at icewater.in, the facility will also have a dedicated time for coaching when people, who are new to pickleball can come in and train themselves in the sport. Vimalraj Jayachandran, a professional tennis player who had an ITF singles ranking of 2554 (August 2019), has been playing for TNPA since last year and he will be involved in the coaching as well. “We have slot bookings, we do coaching as well. But, also professional players can come here and train as well with friends. Coaching is from 4-6PM Monday-Friday and weekends are full of slot bookings. The coaching will be for kids or adults who are trying to get into the sport, we will be helping them out.

The main goal is to promote the sport. We have categories from junior, 35+, open, 60+, 50+, so all age-groups can come and play. We also havemembership, players can come and play with their friends,” said Vimalraj.



Icewater sporting area

What?

Three state-of-art pickleball courts and a Futsal and box cricket arena

Where?

Express Avenue Mall, Chennai

Is it open to the public?

The facility is open to the public and can be booked online at Icewater.in to fix a time slot.

How much is the cost?

Pickleball — Rs 1000/hour