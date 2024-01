Double delight for Vaishnavi

CHENNAI : S Vaishnavi smashed a double century, an unbeaten 212 from 128 balls, to help Salem beat Pudukkottai by 437 runs in the TNCA women’s inter-district tournament. Opening the batting Vaishnavi and SJ Rithika, who hit 178 runs from 133 balls, batted through the 40 overs as Salem posted a mammoth 464/0. In reply, Pudukkottai were dismissed for 27 in 19.1 overs. Brief scores: Group A: Dindigul 308/3 in 40 ovs (A Madhumitha Anbu 129, KS Jai Shiva Shree 95 n.o) bt Ariyalur 29 in 15 ovs (Vishwa Harini 6/16, Aishwarya Menon 4/12); Nagapattinam DCA 28 in 13.5 ovs (RV Abhinaya 6/16) lost to Tirunelveli DCA 30 no loss in 2 ovs; Salem 464 no loss in 40 ovs (S Vaishnavi 212 n.o, SJ Rithika 178 n.o) bt Pudukkottai 27 in 19.1 overs (K. Akshayamathi 3/ 11); Perambalur 132 in 35.4 ovs (Monalgik 38, Ishwarya 29, Sakthi Priya 3/30) lost to Thoothukudi 133/2 in 19.2 ovs (Darshinee 37); Group D: Ranipet 275/6 in 40 ovs (S Rinaaz 124, V Kowsalya 40) bt Tiruvannamalai 79 in 23.2 ovs (Amutha 28, E Gayathri 29 n.o; S Arivumathi 5/18, R Lithika 3/8).

Chennai Open Pickleball tournament

The Tamil Nadu Pickleball Association is conducting the 2024 Chennai Open Pickleball Championship from January 26-28 at Vaels International School, Injambakkam. The matches will be held from 8 am to 7 pm. Registration is open for all and players can sign up at https://shorturl.at/loyH8. For further details, contact: 9884130737, 9884130625.

Categories: Men’s Singles - Intermediate, U19, Open, 50+; Men’s Doubles - Intermediate, U19, Open, 50+; Women’s Singles - Intermediate, U19, Open; Women’s Doubles - Intermediate, U19, Open; Mixed Doubles - Intermediate, U19, Open; Split age Men’s doubles 35+,

35-; Details explained below for Split age: Player 1: 35+ Male; Player 2: 35- Male; Senior Mixed Doubles: Details explained below: Player 1: 50+ Male player; Player 2: Women player (Age no bar).

Ramachandraa win

SA Bhavik Dariyo stepped up for Ramachandraa Public School Kolapakkam with an unbeaten 79 as they registered a nine-wicket victory against Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Senior Secondary School ‘A’ KK Nagar in the TNCA City Schools Tournament (Under-16) quarterfinals. Brief scores: Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Sr. Sec. School ‘A’ K.K. Nagar (Ch-78) 118 in 35 ovs (R Samrudh 31, RR Rohit 5/38) lost to Ramachandraa Public School Kolapakkam 121/1 in 20 ovs (SA Bhavik Dariyo 79 n.o); The PSBB Millennium School ‘A’ Gerugambakkam 110 in 35.3 ovs (H Abishai 3/37) lost to Lalaji Memorial Omega International School NOS Kolapakkam 116/5 in 35 ovs (Devesh 53, Y Pranav 3/23); St. Johns Public School Jalladianpet 156 in 48.5 ovs (Amith Sagar Gowda 31, Bhadrayan Sai 3/27) lost to Vidya Mandir Sr Sec School ‘A’ Mylapore 158/5 in 34.3 ovs (Kashyap 62); St. Bede’s AIHSS ‘A’ Santhome 231/9 in 50 ovs (Sidarrth Ravi 43, Haran Karthik 5/43) bt Sir Mutha School ‘A’ 78 in 22.3 ovs (RD Pranav Ragavendra 3/21, S Kumaresan 3/17).